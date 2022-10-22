Led by Sue Gould, they put on two concerts a year.

Purcell Mountain Orchestra gearing up for winter concert

Music educator Sue Gould leads the orchestra in Golden

Golden’s Purcell Mountain Orchestra is recruiting for the winter Christmas concert, as the Orchestra gets back on their feet coming out of COVID.

The small symphony puts on two concerts a year, practicing in the spring and fall.

The community orchestra welcomes all ages of musicians of differing abilities.

The orchestra does say that it helps if you can read music, which is generally a Grade 2-3 level.

However, they are forgiving to those who are out of practice and just looking to get involved with music once more.

Music educator Sue Gould leads the orchestra, as well as special section leaders who help guide the band.

There is still plenty of time to practice before the winter concert, which will include from the Nutcracker Suite, some Beethoven, Pachabel’s Canon, some Christmas music, and other fine pieces.

If you would like to see what the Purcell Mountain Orchestra is doing or have questions, please contact the orchestra board chair Jeff Dolinsky at jeffdolinsky@gmail.com to discuss your possibilities in joining.

“We love making music together…and so will your instrument,” said a statement from the orchestra. In particular, what is needed are violins, bassoon, saxophones, french horn, viola, clarinets and percussion.

