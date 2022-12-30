Prime Video star, award-winning comic Ed Hill returns to the Okanagan in 2023

After his stops in B.C’s Interior, Hill is headlining a one-hour Broadway special in New York City

Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill will perform at the Dream Cafe in Penticton on Feb. 11, 2023. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Before comedian Ed Hill stars at Broadway’s The Tank theatre on 36th Street in New York City, he’ll be bringing all the laughs to Penticton.

The award-winning performer from Vancouver is coming to the Peach City’s Dream Cafe on Feb. 11 to connect with the South Okanagan audience through “honest and vulnerable comedy.”

Hill’s sets have been seen live at venues across North America but also worldwide on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus, thanks to the release of the critically-acclaimed 2021 comedy special named after his parents, Candy & Smiley.

In 2023, the Vancouver-based comic will be under the bright lights yet again when he appears as a headliner on Broadway.

Hill, the first comedian of Taiwanese-Canadian descent to release a full special, will be in the Big Apple from March 30 to April 12 after stops across B.C., Alberta, Washington state, Texas and Hawaii in the early goings of the new year.

“I want to have a connection with every place I go to,” Hill said.

And he isn’t joking. When speaking with the Western News, the comic said he’s already been studying up on the Peach City before he makes his debut appearance at the Dream Cafe.

“I know about the Ogopogo, the two lakes,” he began. “But I also have some childhood memories there as well, so I’m excited to make that connection with the people there.”

Instead of being a political comic or even an observational one, Hill describes himself as someone who will instead talk about his own personal experiences when on stage.

“I think there’s a lot of strength in being honest and vulnerable on stage,” he said. “This is who I am, and in Penticton, people are going to see the most authentic version of myself.”

Before his Feb. 11 show in Penticton, Hill will be at the Oliver Theatre on Jan. 6 and the Rosters Sports Club in Vernon on Jan. 14.

Tickets to see the award-winning comic in Penticton can be purchased here.

READ MORE: Comedian Ed Hill coming to Summerland as follow-up to release of Amazon Prime Special

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

ComedyEntertainmentPenticton