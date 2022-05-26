PODCAST: British Columbia’s Porter family set to fly around the world

TODAY IN B.C.: ‘5 in the Sky’ aim to raise $1 million for charity during 14-month trip

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Vancouver’s Porter family will take flight in June for an epic around-the-world adventure – in a single-engine plane.

“Our favourite way of travelling is to look after ourselves,” said mom Michele Porter. “We’ve been all over the place and had fantastic experiences.”

Her husband Ian Porter and daughters Samantha and Sydney are licensed pilots and when the trip is completed they’ll join an exclusive group of fewer than 600 people to ever have flown a single-engine aircraft around the world.

“I am most looking forward to seeing the Amazon and the coast from the air”, said Michele.

Ian added: “I don’t have a particular place or two that I am looking forward to, I have a list as long as my arm.”

The family will spend a few days in each place they land, connecting with different people and cultures. They believe it will be an education not only for them, but also for anyone who chooses to follow the journey via their blog and social media.

The Porters aim to raise $1 million for SOS Children’s Villages along the way.

“We wanted it to count for something,” said Ian, adding the global charity organization takes a holistic approach to caring for children without parental care, providing them with longterm education, mental health support, housing and community.

They will be travelling until Aug. 12, 2023, and documenting every day until then on social media and at 5inthesky.com.

• If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Colin James – Canada’s Musical Road Warrior

LISTEN: Kevin Falcon returns to the BC Legislature

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaEntertainmentMusicPodcasts