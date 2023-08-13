PHOTOS: Penticton Peach Fest packed for 54-40 concert

Doug and Slugs put on a great show Saturday night in Okanagan Lake Park. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Huge turnout to 54-40 concert at Peach Fest on Saturday night. (Brennan Phillips Western News)Huge turnout to 54-40 concert at Peach Fest on Saturday night. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Huge turnout to 54-40 concert at Peach Fest on Saturday night. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Huge turnout to 54-40 concert at Peach Fest on Saturday night. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Doug and Slugs put on a great show Saturday night in Okanagan Lake Park. (Brennan Phillips Western News)Doug and Slugs put on a great show Saturday night in Okanagan Lake Park. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Okanagan Lake Park was filled to the brim Saturday night for the 54-40 concert.

Hundreds brought their chairs down in front of the Peach Fest Peter Bros. stage to watch Doug and the Slugs rock it out before headliners 54-40 belted out their hit songs.

Western’s Brennan Phillips was there to capture the evening in photos.

From 54-40’s Ocean Pearl, One Day in Your Life to She-la and One Gun, all the best of the B.C. band’s hits were sung

Sunday marks the last day of Peach Fest.

Sunday started with the MinuteMan Kids Parade down Main Street, followed by the last Flying Fools High Dive show at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. p.m. and Black Widow Rope Spinners at 2:45 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the Hip Replacements take the stage at Okanagan Lake Park.

PHOTOS: Peach Festival’s Grand Parade takes over downtown Penticton

VIDEO: Flying Fools

ConcertsFestivalPenticton

Previous story
A head-bangin’ good time at annual rock festival in Kelowna

Just Posted

(File photo)
Extreme temperatures hitting B.C.’s Interior

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

Trinity Kettyls and Mackenzie Rigg at James Houlihan Park in Victoria during a Vikes Kick Cancer event. Rigg later died of brain cancer. (Armando Tura Photo)
Okanagan soccer star Mackenzie Rigg’s family helps fund scholarship in his name

Low stream flows, high water temperatures that can be lethal to fish, and sustained warm weather have prompted the B.C.government to move the Okanagan to Drought Level 4 condition. (File photo)
Okanagan bakes in Drought Level 4 conditions