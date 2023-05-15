PHOTOS: Monster trucks take over Penticton Speedway

Mike Biden photo
Spitfire was just one of the monster trucks at the show at the Penticton Speedway this weekend. (Mike Biden photo)Spitfire was just one of the monster trucks at the show at the Penticton Speedway this weekend. (Mike Biden photo)
Kids cool down with some ice cream while watching the Malicious Monster Truck Tour at the Speedway. (Mike Biden)
Fans got to go for a speedy ride on Identity Theft before the races on Saturday and Sunday. (Mike Biden photos)Fans got to go for a speedy ride on Identity Theft before the races on Saturday and Sunday. (Mike Biden photos)
Megasaurus, the fire-breathing transforming robotic dinosaur that destroys anything in its path eating vehicles for lunch. (Mike Biden)Megasaurus, the fire-breathing transforming robotic dinosaur that destroys anything in its path eating vehicles for lunch. (Mike Biden)

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour roared into the Penticton Speedway thrilling audiences of all ages on Saturday and Sunday.

Featuring six of the biggest and baddest monster trucks in the country, including Megasaurus, the fire-breathing transforming robotic dinosaur that destroys anything in its path and eats vehicles for lunch.

It was a packed house both days taking in not only the pit party, and catching a ride with Identity Theft.

Fans got up close and personal with the monster trucks and their drivers.

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour thrilled audiences with shooting flames, trucks jumping over buses, crushing cars and more. Mother Nature provided a beautiful albeit sweltering weekend at Penticton Speedway which is located at the top of Carmi Avenue above Sendero Canyon.

Penticton photographer Mike Biden captured all the action.

