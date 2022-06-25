Peach City Beach Cruise rolls into Penticton to celebrate 20th anniversary

Lakeshore Drive in Penticton was home to hundreds of different vehicles all weekend long. Penticton’s Peach City Beach Cruise returned after two years to entertain car lovers across the province.

Western Canada’s premier car show returned to Penticton this weekend in style.

A total of 737 cars — from rat rods to big rigs and even a DeLorean from Back to the Future — were on display down Lakeshore Drive and at Rotary Park for the 20th anniversary of the Peach City Beach Cruise.

The event celebrated its milestone birthday by welcoming guests from across North America, as well as with live music and more than 40 vendors at Gyro Park.

Winners from each of the categories will be announced at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the park, with the presentation of other awards and closing ceremonies scheduled to follow.

Among those eager to welcome back thousands to the beloved event was Peach City Beach Cruise president Wayne Wood, who told the Western News that this weekend’s show will go down as one to remember, given the unprecedented circumstances in recent years.

Harrison from Bling Performance in Penticton added vinyl wrap to vehicles throughout the day on Saturday, June 25, at the Peach City Beach Cruise. The local business was among those with tents set up in Gyro Park, offering different services to community members all day long.

Though this year’s event will not feature a lake-to-lake parade, registered show cars can still be seen cruising through parts of Penticton’s downtown core.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, cruisers will go from Lakeshore Drive to Winnipeg Street, and then to Westminister Avenue to Burnaby Avenue.

