The Hip Replacements will be joining High Voltage on the Penticton Peach Festival stage to close out the final night on Aug. 13. (Hip Replacements Facbook)

Okanagan bands cap off Penticton Peach Festival’s final night

High Voltage and the Hip Replacements will take over the stage Aug. 13

Two local bands will cap off Penticton Peach Festival during its Okanagan Rocks Night.

The Hip Replacements and High Voltage will take to the Okanagan Lake Park stage for the final night of the festival on Aug. 13.

“Ending the festival with these two great Okanagan bands seems like a fitting way to wrap up Peachfest,” said Peach Festival president Shawna Guitard. “People love their music and their energy.”

High Voltage, with its tribute to AC/DC, has become the unofficial house band of Peach Festival. They missed the 2022 festival, but have performed nine times on the Peters Bros. Main Stage.

The Hip Replacements, with their tribute to the Tragically Hip, will be making their first-ever appearance at Peachfest. They have played shows in Penticton, across the Okanagan and beyond.

READ MORE: High dive show making big splash into Penticton Peach Fest

The 76th annual Penticton Penticton Peach Festival is scheduled for Aug. 9-13. For further information, visit peachfest.com.

