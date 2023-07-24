New ABBA tribute show making a stop in Golden on August 11

“Mia! Mia! It’s the ABBA Girls” will be performed at the Royal Canadian Legion

Jackie Grainge (left) and Adrianne Marcucci (right) will be making a stop in Golden on August 11 for a performance of their new ABBA tribute show “Mia! Mia! It’s the ABBA Girls.”

A new tribute show to the iconic Swedish supergroup, ABBA, is coming to Golden.

“Mia! Mia! It’s the ABBA Girls” will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion on August 11 at 8 p.m.

The show is a two-woman performance by Jackie Grainge and Adrianne Marcucci, former stars of the “ABBA and More” show.

Marcucci is an award-winning tribute artist and has been performing for over 10 years. Her acts have taken her around the world in many roles, but her favourite remains ABBA’s Agnetha.

Grainge has drawn much of her music inspiration from ABBA, writing and starring in “The ABBA Story,” a musical which took her to theatres across North America.

The pair met while Grainge was on tour and together they created their first ABBA tribute which has since evolved into “Mia! Mia!”, the performance that will be coming to Golden next month.

Songs in “Mia! Mia!” include “Waterloo”, Dancing Queen”, “Mama Mia”, “Fernando”, “Knowing Me Knowing You”, “Chiquitita”, “SOS” and “The Winner Takes All.”

Many of ABBA’s songs are fun and upbeat which results in lively shows with crowds dancing in the aisles and joining in to sing along with the two performers.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling the group’s booking number at (250) 344-6214.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn Revelstoke firefighter

@505sami_

sami.islam@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenLive music