Mountain Film Festival comes to Golden in support of local non-profit

Proceeds from the event will support camps for teenage girls and non-binary, genderqueer youth

Each year, Golden-based non-profit Girl In The Wild takes eight youths to a confidence-building camp. This year’s programming will take place at the Mount Carlyle Lodge near Kaslo. Photo by Bobbi Barbarich.

The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will be making a stop in Golden.

A curated selection of seven films about outdoor activities including skiing, climbing and mountain biking will be screened at the Golden Civic Centre on Sat. May 6.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the screenings will begin at 6:45 p.m.

In addition to the film screenings, the event will include a silent auction, opportunities for shopping, beer and food and prizes that are available to everyone who purchases a ticket.

Tickets for the event are available online at Eventbrite for $25.

Proceeds from the event will go towards free confidence-building camps for teenagers who identify as girls, non-binary or genderqueer.

The camps are hosted by the Golden-based non-profit, Girl In The Wild and according to the organization’s founder, Kimberley McMullen, the non-profit needs more than $80,000 to fund this year’s programming.

Every year since 2019 (with the exception of 2020), Girl In The Wild has taken eight youths to a campsite where they spend seven days “learning to love ourselves and each other through … activities like hiking, climbing, alpine lake swimming and vulnerable conversations.”

“Our camps are free because we believe that confidence is a right for all regardless of socio-economic status,” McMullen said.

This year’s camp will take place at the Mount Carlyle Lodge near Kaslo.

“The youths who go up to the mountain on day one are not the same as the youths who come down on day seven,” McMullen said. “It’s the most beautiful transformation to bear witness to.”

In addition to providing camps for youth, the non-profit creates environmentally sustainable clothing in collaboration with local manufacturers Novel Supply Co. and BeWildHer. The proceeds from the sales help to fund the organization’s camp programming.

Anyone interested in learning more about Girl In The Wild and supporting their programming or collaborating on clothing production is encouraged to reach out to McMullen at kim@girlinthewild.ca.

