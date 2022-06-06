Mechanical issues postpone WWII plane’s landing in Kelowna

The World War II-era de Havilland 98 Mosquito that was to touch down at Kelowna International Airport on Monday will not take place.

Due to mechanical issues, the Mosquito’s flight to Kelowna has been postponed.

Also known as the “Wooden Wonder”, the plane was to make KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence its new home, to celebrate the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

Debuting with the British Royal Air Force in 1941, the “Mossie” served as a night fighter, reconnaissance plane, and bomber in the Allied effort.

KF Aerospace will be updating with rescheduling as soon as the mechanical issues are solved.

