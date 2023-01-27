MasqueParade returns to Golden

The event will be on Feb. 11 and located at Spirit Sqaure

The beloved MasqueParade returns for its 17th year in Golden held on Feb. 11 at Spirit Square at 6:45 p.m.

Beginning in 2007, the goal of the event was to bring the entire community together for a time of celebration by creating entertainment for each other.

“The Masque Parade hearkens back to a time when neighbours joined together to make their entertainment and bring meaning to their lives through celebration,” reads Kicking Horse Culture.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down everything, it became a reminder to residents of Golden that celebrations like this one are crucial for families.

It’s this event that welcomes back Lady Spring and the Snow King into town from the mountains on a torch-lit route that kicks off the festivities.

Various performances take place that is worked on for weeks in collaboration by professional and community-based artists.

This year’s theme is “Out of the Box” and the idea is to reflect on the time during the pandemic when life seemingly came to a stalemate and everyone was forced into boxes with nowhere to go. As the event’s description puts it, “we were muted. Sometimes we were frozen. Connections were disrupted and lost. Sometimes nobody saw us.”

