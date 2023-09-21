(contributed)

Learn the art of Flamenco at upcoming Kelowna festival

The 2-day festival will be held Sept. 28 and 29

The Flamenco Festival is coming to Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts Sept. 28-29.

The two-day event will celebrate the dance and music style while exploring its cultural heritage.

“At the Rotary Centre for the Arts, we believe in the transformative power of the arts and its ability to bring people together. By hosting events like the Flamenco Festival and providing free access to such captivating performances, we aim to enrich the lives of community members and create an inclusive space for all to enjoy,” said Executive Director Colleen Fitzpartick.

The festival will open with a Flamenco workshop at 7:30 p.m. This is open to participants of all skill levels.

Day two of the festival includes a presentation at The Dolphins statue, one at 12:15 p.m. and a second showing at 5:15 p.m. The performance will explore themes of resilience, hope, and power through unity.

Learn more about the Flamenco Festival by visiting the Rotary Centre’s website.

Dance

