Kootenay Children’s Festival returns this May

The 2022 Kootenay Children’s Festival takes place at Rotary Park in Cranbrook on Saturday, May 7 from 10am to 4pm. (Key City Theatre file)

The Kootenay Children’s Festival is back for 2022, with three very exciting guests taking to the stage.

Fred Penner, Bonnie Harvey and Karima Essa are just a few of the artists joining the festival this year. There will be activities, games and crafts for families of all ages.

The Festival is hosted by Key City Theatre and takes place on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rotary Park in Cranbrook. Admission is by donation.

“Fred Penner is our headliner for the festival,” said Kathleen Nicado, Box Office Coordinator for Key City Theatre. “Bonnie Harvey will be sharing stories about the Ktunaxa legends and Karima Essa will be doing an interactive dance performance.”

Penner is a Canadian children’s music performer with many popular songs including ‘The Cat Came Back’ and ‘We’re Gonna Shine’.

“Fred Penner is gentle man with an undeniable ability to make you feel good about yourself. This musical master brings more than 40 years of commitment, consistency and depth to a career that blends the many genres of performing and communication,” Key City theatre said in Penner’s bio.

Penner has hosted the United Way National Conference and recently released a Juno Award/Canadian Folk Music Award/Western Canadian Music Award winning CD project – ‘Hear the Music’ which is dedicated to everyone who has travelled with him on his musical journey.

Presenter Bonnie Harvey is from the ?aq’am community. She was awarded the 2020 BC Achievement Community Award for her work on behalf of the Ktunaxa Nation’s language and culture.

“Bonnie is committed to being a lifelong learner of her ancestors’ isolate sounds and the Ktunaxa way of being and knowing,” said Key City Theatre. “As a story teller, Bonnie has travelled all over ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa and beyond to share her knowledge and love through legends.”

Last but not least, Karima Essa is a three-time Canadian National Dance champion and Vancouver’s very own Bollywood star.

“An incredibly charismatic and passionate performer, choreographer and instructor, she has used her one-of-a-kind Bollywood talent to entertain diverse audiences at festivals, theatres and in schools across Canada,” Key City said.

Volunteers are needed for this year’s Children’s Festival. Those interested can apply online through the Kity City Theatre website. Volunteers will help with a myriad of things such a set up, tear down or operating tents like face painting and bouncy houses. Food and drink is provided for those who volunteer.



