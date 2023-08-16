‘Kicking’ in funds for Golden’s aquatic centre

The Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Community Summit fund has once again lived up to its mandate in a big way.

The resort recently made a $25,000 donation towards the Golden and Area A Aquatic Centre.

This is the second largest donation the resort has ever made, says Kicking Horse Mountain Resort area manager manager Mike Rubenstein, who points out that the resort has donated more than $100,000 to various groups since 2011.

“We want to do what we can to engage with community and help the community,” he said.

“We generally want to help those who need it the most – non-profits and volunteer groups.”

Rubenstein says like many other communities which donate through product, the resort provides ski passes for various fundraisers – but wants to do more.

“We all need each other to function as best we can,” he said.”And we heard that cash is king as it’s better than product for leveraging grants.”

He says most donations range from $350 to $1,500 and have been made to such groups as Golden Minor Hockey Association, Golden Women’s Resource Centre, the Alexander Park Elementary School Playground Replacement Project, which was the largest donation ever made through the Summit fund, Golden Family Resource Centre, Golden Museum, Golden Kicking Horse Alpine Team, Little Mittens Animal Rescue, the Golden Nordic Club and more.

“We can’t help everyone, but we do our best to help those who are most in need,” Rubenstein said, noting the aquatic centre donation is larger because of it’s importance to whole community of Golden and Area A.

“If’s a huge project and we know the dollars involved and the cost to community.”

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Electoral Area A director Karen Cathcart is delighted with the large contribution.

“Thank you to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort for their generous contribution to the aquatic centre,” she said . “ Your support will go a long way to bringing this project to reality.”

For more information and to make a donation go online to www.goldenondeck.ca.

GoldenMusic