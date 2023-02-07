Kelowna’s Train Wreck Comedy puts the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

Laughs are right around the corner and all for a good cause when Train Wreck Comedy hosts a fundraiser night for HER International.

Tickets are now on sale for the Feb. 23 event at Runaways Lounge. The fun will get underway at 7 p.m. with a silent auction and the sale of scarves and other merchandise all in support of HER International, right before the show begins at 8 p.m.

HER International is a Kelowna-based non-profit whose mission is to empower “her” through education. It costs less than $400 a year to provide a scholarship for a young girl to go to school in Dang and every donation big and small makes it easier to support education and literacy in Nepal. By raising a few dollars at this comedy show the possibility of providing educational opportunities in a place experiencing extreme poverty becomes more of a reality.

Donations raised at the event will go towards providing scholarships to girls in rural Nepal, supporting Mother’s groups for life skills, literacy and microfinance, providing leadership training for girls and mothers, and Her Health programs.

The comedy will be hosted by conductor Rob Balsdon, who has been running Train Wreck Comedy for over twelve years in the Okanagan area and his career highlights include sharing the stage with his idol and SNL alum, Norm MacDonald along with a mini tour this past fall with comedy legend, John Wing.

Joining Balsdon on stage will be:

Joey Commisso: With a unique perspective and off-beat style, Joey Commisso is a great comedy experience for people from all walks of life. Covering a wide range of topics, Joey has performed comedy all over Canada, and the U.S.A and has been part of the Comedy scene in Europe performing in Paris. He’s been nominated for a Vancouver comedy award and performed at the JFL Vancouver festival and Standup NBC.

Matt Baker: Your goofy guide to laughter, Matt Baker is a B.C.-based comedian who has performed coast to coast in bars and theatres alike. His comedic style is light-hearted, observant and seriously silly. Matt has been on JFL Northwest, Yuk Yuks, and can be heard on CBC’s LOL radio. Matt’s writing and delivery will have you laughing and giggling throughout the evening, he is an act that is a must-watch.

Jamie Charest: Jamie Charest has performed at every major comedy club in Western Canada. His self observational stand-up comedy has been featured on CBC Radio. He has shared the stage with Tom Green, Tom Segura and Steve O from Jackass.

Get your tickets by going to https://www.trainwreckcomedy.com/tc-events/fundraiser-comedy-her-at-runaways-lounge/.

READ MORE: Chuckle for charity with Train Wreck Comedy in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityComedyComedy and HumourKelowna