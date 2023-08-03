Jam-packed lineup set for country music night at Penticton Peach Festival

Local band Hillside kicks off the night with Aaron Pritchett headlining on Aug. 10

Local country band Hillside Outlaws is among the groups set to play during the 76th annual Penticton Peach Festival. (Submitted to Peachfest from Hillside Outlaws)

For longtime karaoke goers in Penticton, Louis Bigras may be a familiar name.

The singer was once the winner of a karaoke contest at the Barley Mill Brew Pub.

From that win, Bigras decided to take a shot at a music career. It wasn’t long after he teamed up with the rest of his band, who are all from Penticton, and started making waves in the music scene.

Now years later, Bigras is bringing his popular country band Hillside Outlaws back home to play the beloved Penticton Peach Festival during the event’s country music night on Aug. 10.

“This year’s festival promises an awesome day filled with country tunes, dancing and good-old-fashioned fun for the whole family in Okanagan Lake Park,” said Shawna Guitard, the festival’s director.

The Hillside Outlaws will take the stage starting at 4:15 p.m.

They released three new singles in 2021, including Beer is Essential, which has been streamed more than 446,000 times. The band’s most recent release, Didn’t Have Dirt, was released in June after a songwriting session in Nashville, Tenn.

“Penticton has always been the heartbeat of this band,” Birgas said. “It’s where our musical journey began and really took root.”

West Kelowna’s Ben Klick, a BC Country Music Award winner, takes the stage at 5:45 p.m., before Quebec’s Matt Lang brings his long list of hits to Okanagan Lake Park.

The night’s headliner, BC Country Music Awards record-holder and Juno-nominee Aaron Pritchett, jumps on stage at 9:30 p.m.

Pritchett has sold out Canadian country-music stages for more than two decades.

Country music night is one of just five days of free fun at Penticton Peach Festival from Aug. 9 to 13.

To start of the festival’s opening night on Wednesday, Aug. 9, Canadian rock icon Kim Mitchell comes to play Okanagan Lake Park stage.

READ MORE: 3 days of fun, popular parade planned for kids at Penticton Peach Festival

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsFestival