Splatsin and Okanagan First Nations women wear orange to remember the missing children at the Iam Woman, Hear me Laff comedy show March 11 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Dyan Honeygal photo)

Splatsin and Okanagan First Nations women wear orange to remember the missing children at the Iam Woman, Hear me Laff comedy show March 11 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Dyan Honeygal photo)

Indigenous ladies laugh it up at Vernon show, while remembering the children

Sea of orange fills theatre for Women’s Day comedy show

While clutching their sides in laughter, a sea of orange-clad women filled the seats for a special International Women’s Day show March 11.

A group of 54 women from Splatsin and Okanagan First Nations and amazing allies laughed out loud at the I am Woman, Hear me Laff comedy show at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Everyone in the group wore orange to remember the missing children and never forget the legacy of the Indian Residential Schools.

Gloria Morgan was the organizer and said that it certainly was “mature content,” but with a belly laugh.

Tammy Bird, one of the attendees, said: “The show was just amazing. It was the best side-holding, rib-hurting, fight for air, eyelash crying off, getting a major laugh headache, almost peeing my pants great time!”

The tickets were donated by the Shuswap Okanagan Women’s Wellness Day funds.

Morgan said that they are working on plans to fundraise for their next outing.

READ MORE: International Women’s Day celebrated with Vernon comedy show

READ MORE: Fun for all at the North Okanagan Children’s Festival

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

First Nations womenMissing womanVernon

Previous story
Artists jump at chance to celebrate Indigenous culture at music festival near Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Michelle Durant/ Facebook
Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

The Golden Law Courts as it once was. (Image:Gary Linn)
Looking back to when the Golden Law Courts first opened

Boo the bear wakes from his winter nap. (Instagram)
Golden’s boy Boo boogies out of bed

Fire at Golden Law Courts. (Michele LaPointe)
Road access limited in Golden due court house blaze

Pop-up banner image