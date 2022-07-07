‘Hi, I’m Steve-O, and welcome to Kelowna’: Jackass star coming to town

The show is October 28 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Entertainer Steve-O is bringing his comedy tour to Kelowna.

The 48-year old known for the ‘Jackass’ series of movies is making stops in Kelowna and Kamloops, as well as many other stops across the country as part of his tour called The Bucket List Tour. He calls the tour ‘xxx-rated’.

His 19+ show in Kelowna is taking place at the Kelowna Community Theatre on October 28. Tickets range from $56-$158 and go on sale Friday, July 8.

