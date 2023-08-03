Golden to sizzle with Celtic songs at Summer Kicks

The McDades will be coming to Summer Kicks as a five-piece band

Kicking Horse Culture’s Summer Kicks program will finish Wednesday, Aug. 9, in a blaze of Celtic glory.

The McDades, multiple award winners, are musical virtuosos who have deep Celtic roots but are also strongly influenced by jazz improvisation, as well as the music of the Middle East and India.

Although they started out as kids in the Edmonton-based McDade Family Band, siblings Shannon Johnson, Solon McDade, and Jeremiah McDade have been on their own for awhile now.

“Punching through the walls of tradition, their Celtic-rooted music fuses the spontaneity of jazz improvisation and infectious global rhythms,” notes their website.

The siblings grew up playing Canadian folk music alongside their parents and among artists from around the world – a unique upbringing that led to a love and respect for all music.

Their innovative compositions and arrangements are characterized by a virtuosity and a near-telepathic interaction audiences will absorb in their concerts.

The McDades are winners of the Juno Award for Best Roots Album (group) and two Canadian Folk Music awards (World Group of the Year and Instrumental Album of the Year).

Their acclaimed third CD, 2021’s The Empress, uses tarot symbolism to express ideas of creativity and artistic growth.

It reflects the musical journey of the group, whose genre-bending musical path travels from tradition to transformation.

And their music has garnered enthusiastic reviews.

“This compelling and dynamic group finds their groove somewhere between a down-home kitchen party, a jazzy after hours club, and a folk festival,” offers the London Free Press.

The McDades will be coming to Summer Kicks as a five-piece band, direct from the Canmore Folk Music Festival.

This free concert takes place from 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Keith King Park.

