Funk fest: Five Alarm Funk energizes joyful fans at Salmon Arm show

Reaching for connection, Thomas Towers considers extending a hand to drummer/vocalist Tayo Branston during Five Alarm Funk’s performance in Salmon Arm on April 16. High energy from start to finish, Tim Parent on bass and Tayo Branston on drums, along with the other members of Five Alarm Funk, keep their fans in Salmon Arm on their feet during their April 16 performance at Song Sparrow Hall. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) More zany outfits from Thomas Towers grace the stage at Song Sparrow Hall on Sunday, April 16 in Salmon Arm during Five Alarm Funk’s sold-out performance. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Drummer/vocalist Tayo Branston told the Salmon Arm audience how much Five Alarm Funk loves coming to town and is looking forward to the Roots and Blues Festival in August. Beside him, Tim Parent is on bass. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Five Alarm Funk’s Brent Mah on saxophone is part of the crowd-pleasing musicans who kept Song Sparrow Hall hopping on April 16, 2023. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) On April 16 in Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall, Five Alarm Funk’s Thomas Towers on congas dons his flying ace ensemble, just one of an endless supply of one-of-a-kind looks hidden in his magic closet behind the drums. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Fans from ages five to 75 get a work out moving to the music of wildly energetic Five Alarm Funk on Sunday night, April 16 at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer) Michael Allen on saxophone is one of the seven members of Five Alarm Funk who made the journey to Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Scott Verbeek on electric guitar is part of the mix of percussion, horns and guitar that is Five Alarm Funk. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Five Alarm Funk keeps a full house jumping at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on Sunday night, April 16, part of their 20th anniversary tour. Members include Brent Mah and Michael Allen on saxophone, Thomas Towers on congas, Tayo Branston on drums and vocals, Tim Parent on bass, with Jimmy Baldwin and Scott Verbeek on electric guitar. Missing was Kent Marshall on trumpet. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

The love was flowing at Song Sparrow Hall last Sunday night as both longtime and brand new fans showed their enthusiastic appreciation for wildly energetic Five Alarm Funk, back in Salmon Arm on their 20th Anniversary Tour.

Drummer Tayo Branston returned the feeling, shouting his admiration for people from five to 75 years on the dance floor, and for past audiences in Salmon Arm. The band is looking forward to coming back in August for the Roots and Blues Festival. Other than playing for the volunteer wind-up at the festival, Branston said this is the first time the band has played indoors in the community.

Sitting on the stage during a break was five-year-old Fletcher Price, wearing a Five Alarm Funk ball cap and large ear protectors.

Five-year-old Fletcher Price, a big fan of drummer Tayo Branston, sits on the stage during a break at Five Alarm Funk’s sold-out concert/dance party at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on April 16. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

His mom Jenny Fremlin explained that Fletcher was so inspired by Five Alarm Funk at the 2022 Roots and Blues Festival that he decided he wanted to become a drummer. His family found him his own drum set, so now he listens to Five Alarm Funk nearly every day and practises his drums.

Fletcher was thrilled to get to meet Branston before the Song Sparrow Hall show.

Branston gave a shout-out during the show to Tori Jewell, artist liaison with Roots and Blues, who he said has made the band members feel so welcome over the years they’ve come to Salmon Arm.

Missing from the band was trumpet player and band leader Kent Wallace due to illness.

Read more: Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo among artists performing at 2023 Salmon Arm ROOTSandBL

Read more: Cold temperatures in Shuswap only downside to Pellsquepts Spring Winds Music Festival

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ConcertsEntertainmentMusicSalmon Arm