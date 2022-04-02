Fundraiser in Summerland to benefit Ukraine

‘King of the Fiddle’ Vic Ukrainetz will perform Saturday, April 9 at a fundraiser for Ukraine. The fundraiser will be held at the Summerland Waterfront Resort. (Contributed)

A variety show event in Summerland will raise money to support Ukraine.

Slava Ukraini, on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m., will be held at the Summerland Waterfront Resort, 13011 Lakeshore Dr. S., Summerland.

The variety show is organized by a group of local residents, the event will feature ‘King of the Fiddle,’ Vic Ukrainetz, a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who entertains audiences with different styles of music, including Ukrainian folk.

Former Nashville recording artist Pam Ferens is also on the bill. She will perform her own music and also share the stage with Marilyn Stefanik to form Sister Act, with tributes to harmony artists such as the Andrews Sisters.

The evening will also include spoken word on Ukraine’s culture and troubled history. Summerland resident Danny Evanishen will share some Ukrainian folk tales, which he has been collecting and publishing since 1991, while local artist Jean Evanishen will speak about Trypillian pottery.

Those attending the event are encouraged to dress reflecting their own ethnic background in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The event will also include a silent auction. Refreshments and snacks will be available.

Tickets are $20, available through advance purchase only, online at trellis.org/slavaukraini, or by cash at Bella Vita Flowers, 10122 Main St., Summerland; ArtVine Creative Spaces/Bead Trails, 13207 Victoria Rd. N., Summerland; SASS Boutique, 10118 Main St., Summerland and SASS Boutique, 25 Front St., Penticton.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal set up by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

