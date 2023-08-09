A former Vancouver teen, Lil Tay, who rose to fame rapping and flaunting cars and money on social media has died. Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, first started posting on social media in 2018 as a nine-year-old. (Instagram/Lil Tay)

A former Vancouver teen, Lil Tay, who rose to fame rapping and flaunting cars and money on social media has died. Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, first started posting on social media in 2018 as a nine-year-old. (Instagram/Lil Tay)

Former Vancouver child, known for flaunting wealth on social media, has died

Post to Lil Tay’s Instagram says she and her brother’s deaths are under investigation

A former Vancouver teen who rose to fame rapping and flaunting cars and money on social media has died.

In a post to her Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 9), it says that Claire Hope,who went by the name Lil Tay on social media, died. It didn’t say when she died, but she would have been about 14 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and trafic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”

The post adds Claire’s brother had also recently died, adding “an even more unimaginable depth to our grief” and the circumstances surrounding their deaths “are still under investigation.”

Prior to the post about her death, Claire’s page appeared to be inactive since June 2018.

Claire gained a social media following back in 2018 at the age of 9 after posting to social media, rapping and flaunting money, cars and homes.

In 2018, she appeared on “Good Morning America” with her mom, Angie and brother . She had recently moved to Hollywood.

