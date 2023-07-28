Fan-favourite band, Shred Kelly, returning to Golden

The performance will take place at the Golden Skybridge as part of the park’s Summer Concert Series

Fan-favourite, Shred Kelly, performed at the 2022 Golden Skybridge Summer Concert Series and will return this Saturday, July 29. (Photo courtesy of Todd Menzies)

Shred Kelly is returning to Golden this Saturday, July 29, for a performance at the Golden Skybridge Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The show will be the fifth of the Golden Skybridge Concert Series hosted by Menzies Music.

Shred Kelly is a local favourite. During last year’s Golden Skybridge Concert Series, the band drew in crowds of over 600 people.

The Fernie band’s show in Golden is the ninth stop on their nationwide 2023 summer tour.

The 19-stop tour has already featured stops in Jasper and Calgary (at the Calgary Stampede) and will include visits to Winnipeg and Toronto before wrapping up in Sun Peaks, B.C. on Sept. 1.

Like the rest of the shows in the Golden Skybridge Concert Series, the performance is open to anyone who has paid for admission to the Golden Skybridge Park that day, or to those with a Locals Insider Pass.

The Insider Pass, which costs $39, provides season-long access to the park for residents of the Golden area. Passes can be purchased at the Golden Skybridge ticket booth with an identification card which provides proof of residence in Golden.

The Insider Pass will grant access to the Shred Kelly performance as well as the five remaining shows through the end of the summer.

Regular paid admission to the park costs $40 for adults and $30 for children, however, the park also offers a reduced rate in the evening called the “Golden Hour” pass which costs $32.20 for adults and $21 for children.

Once their Summer tour wraps up, Shred Kelly will hit the road again at the end of September with Elliot Brood for their joint tour, “Across the Great Divide.”

The production will take the band to 13 cities across B.C. and Alberta, though there will be no stops in Golden.

GoldenLive music