East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival is back full-force

The East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival (EKPAF) continues into 2023 with in-person performing back in full force. Centred in Cranbrook, EKPAF welcomes entrants of all ages and levels – including adults in some divisions – throughout the region from Creston, Fernie and Sparwood to Golden, Invermere and Kimberley. Entry deadlines are February 15 for Dance, March 10 for all other divisions.

The Festival schedule includes Dance on Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12; Speech Arts on Wednesday, April 5; Voice from Tuesday to Friday, April 11-14; Piano from Monday to Wednesday, April 17-19; Strings on Friday, April 21. Four venues will host EKPAF events: First Baptist Church on 14th Avenue South, the Studio Stage Door on 9th Avenue South, the Key City Theatre, and Fort Steele’s Wildhorse Theatre. The Festival Showcase will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Key City Theatre, time to be announced.

An added Acro Dance category is in line with its first-time inclusion at the BC Provincial Festival. Combining acrobatic styles into classical dance technique is an ongoing trend, adding even more athletic character with choreography which seamlessly blends dance and acrobatics. Also, Virtual Dance Group categories introduced at the B.C. Provincial festival expand offerings for Dance beyond local levels. The recent wide acceptance of online educational formats makes it practical and cost-effective to adjudicate regional Dance winners alongside their provincial peers without complex in-person group logistics to manage.

New at EKPAF are awards and scholarships for Voice, Dance and Speech Arts in relation to Musical Theatre. These awards are sponsored by the Canadian College of Performing Arts in Victoria BC. EKPAF also seeks corporate and personal award sponsors for the various disciplines to provide increased recognition and foster excellence in performing arts. Prospective donors may use the contact information below.

For syllabus, secure registering and other information, visit www.ekperformingartsfestival.org contact ekpafestival@gmail.com. You also may phone or text Arne Sahlen, Communications Director, at 250-540-4242. Online registering is now open on the above website.