Cousin Harley brings rockabillly to Summer Kicks in Golden

The free concert runs from at 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday

There’ll be no snoozing at Keith King Park on Wednesday evening!

Cousin Harley aka Paul Pigat is bringing his infectious, high-powered, combustible rockabillly to Summer Kicks.

“It’s like traditional rock ’n’ roll, but it’s gotta have the energy,” says Pigat, of music like Jerry Lee Lewis’ 1961’ Great Balls of Fire. “It was the punk rock of the time – rebellious. It should always be a bit rebellious.”

Pigat started playing the guitar at 11 years of age and was gigging in downtown Toronto by the time he was 12. A year or two later, he had assembled a band and was playing in bars.

“We were big kids and things were different then,” he says.

Not only was he playing guitar, at the same time, Pigat started “messing around” building and repairing his own instruments.

The talented artist learned to play classical guitar at the University of Toronto and expanded his musical interests to include country.

When he moved west in 1994, He began to explore early rock ’n’ roll and jazz of the 1940s.

“I like playing all kinds of things, I just play,” Pigat says.

He has shared the stage and lent his guitar mastery to some fine musicians over the years, including Jeff Beck, Jackob Dylan, Michael Kaeshammer, Albert Lee, James Burton, Brian Setzer, The Reverend Horton. And whether he’s rocking it out, bringing it down a bit with his more reflective Boxcar Campfire roots singer/songwriter vibes, or playing lively swing & jump music with just a hint of rockabilly, this guitar wizard loves what he does – and so do his audiences.

Pigat has been nurturing his love of building guitars, one that became a serious occupation in his 20s. Four years ago, he turned turned it into a business. Sold to primarily fans and collectors from several countries, Pigat says he doesn’t keep track of the probably 30 or so he has crafted.

“I’m just happy when they fall into someone’s hands and off they go.”

The wood he uses to craft his guitars doesn’t matter as long as it’s light and it rings,” Pigat says, noting he has used exotic species such as Honduran mahogany and sequoia and is bringing one he made out of red cedar from the Sunshine Coast with him to Golden.

Describing himself as “not picky but particular,” Pigat’s intention is to build guitars that are comfortable like a well-worn shoe and that his customers will enjoy playing.

“I’m like a dog on a bone; I once carved three necks in one day, I was in the zone and just going for it,” he says.

“I think I like building them better than playing.”

Having said that, Pigat is happy to be heading out on the road with his Cousin Harley Rockabilly Show, ably supported by Jesse Cahill on drums and bass player Jeremy Holmes.

“Joyfully anarchic, the Cousin Harley trio takes lucky audiences on a high-octane joy ride through irresistible musical terrain – everything from vintage jump blues and hot-rod rockabilly to twangy country classics. If you’re smart you’ll hitch a ride when these bad boys rumble into town,” says Kicking Horse Culture Executive Bill Usher, with whom Pigat will be touring in January. “After seven albums and 20 years of blistering live performances, Paul continues to offer a foot-stomping master class in hillbilly heroics.”

The Summer Kicks program welcomes local tweeter act The Jumping Rodents. The free concert runs from at 7 to 9 p.m.

READ MORE: New cookbook shows off the culture and recipes of the Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenLive music