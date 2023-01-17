Country star Lee Brice is bringing his ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ tour to Kelowna in April. (@Leebrice/Instagram)

Country star Lee Brice is bringing his ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ tour to Kelowna in April. (@Leebrice/Instagram)

Country music star Lee Brice coming to Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Brice is playing at Prospera Place on Wednesday, April 12

Country music star Lee Brice is coming to Kelowna.

On Monday, Jan. 16, he announced his ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ Tour is making 10 stops across Canada later this year. The tour is making stops in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Regina, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Kingston, Oshawa, and London.

Fellow country artists Tenille Arts and Josh Ross will be Brice’s opening acts.

From Sumter, South Carolina, Brice is a platinum-selling country singer and songwriter and his latest album entitled ‘Hey World’ came out in 2020.

Brice is making his stop at Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Wednesday, April 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Top Kelowna golf course tees off with new ownership

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after assault on Kelowna taxi driver

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentConcertsEntertainmentKelownaLive musicMusic

Previous story
East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival is back full-force
Next story
Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever

Just Posted

District of Sicamous council is sending a letter to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to emphasize the need to prioritize and expedite the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project due to safety hazards in its current state. (District of Sicamous photo)
Local governments petition province to prioritize Highway 1 bridge replacement at Sicamous

Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon. (Photo/Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4)
More Kicking Horse closures coming in spring

Cats found in box in Penticton in Dec. (OHS)
101 reasons to donate and save animals in the Okanagan

The semi truck carrying pigs on the shoulder of Highway 1, 26 km west of Revelstoke. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)
Livestock killed, driver injured in 3-vehicle collision near Revelstoke