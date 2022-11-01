Community radio coming to Golden

Golden will soon be home to a community radio station.

Golden Coop Radio is a non-profit community-service cooperative that was created with financial support from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs (CIP/AAP). The station will soon have a studio location in town with equipment for making radio programs and an online broadcast by the end of the year.

According to Golden Coop Radio, broadcasting over the air is the eventual goal, however, CRTC licensing for broadcast is an extensive process and it could take time before tuning that dial on the airwaves.

The funding from CIP is also enabling GCR to host a planning workshop on Saturday, Nov. 12, hosted by staff from StokeFM in Revelstoke.

The staff will offer training and experience from running a community station. The workshop is free to members and anyone is welcome to become a lifetime member of GCR for a one-time fee of $20. Learn more at www.goldencoopradio.ca/become-a-member.

Golden Coop Radio is hosting a number of other events for members in November, including a volunteer meetup at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, and two radio-themed movie matinees at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 27. GCR will also have a booth set up at the Golden Ski Swap on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Rec Plex.

