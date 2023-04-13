Comedian Scott Belford comes to West Kelowna

Scott Belford is at the Lakesider in West Kelowna April 20. (Train Wreck)

Get ready to laugh West Kelowna.

Train Wreck Comedy is returning to Lakesider Brewing with a night of chuckles on the agenda.

Thursday, April 27, Calgary’s Scott Belford will take the stage. Belford is a touring comedian, with a fresh new album released titled ‘Staying together for the Cat’ which is on high rotation on Sirius XM as he continues to tour in its support.

Belford also hosts ‘The Walkoff’ podcast, a show about everything baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays. The show has found huge success recently as it finished last month at number one on the Apple Baseball charts in Canada.

“Belford’s unique view of everyday life and his ability to tell a story has captivated audiences around the country. Joining Belford on stage will be an all-star lineup of special guest comedians from as far away as Newfoundland,” said Train Wreck’s Rob Balsdon.

Balsdon will also be playing the MC on the night of the show.

