Comedian Bert Kreischer is making his way to Kelowna

Kreischer will be performing at Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Sunday, March 5

One of the biggest comedians and podcasters in the world is making a stop in Kelowna.

Comedian Bert Kreischer announced his 2023 ‘Tops Off World Tour’ on Tuesday morning, which includes a stop at Prospera Place. It is the only stop of the tour in British Columbia.

The comedian has three comedy specials and a show on Netflix, hosts Go-Big Show, hosts three podcasts, hosts a cooking show on Youtube, and has written a book as well as touring.

His current tour, which made a stop in Vancouver in Sept. 10, ends in December while the Tops Off World Tour starts in Olso, Norway in January. During his tour, he’ll be performing his act in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Kreischer’s stop in Kelowna is Sunday, March 5.

Presale for the event starts on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. while tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 28, also at 10a.m. Find tickets and more information here.

