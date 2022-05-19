The Royal Canadian Family Circus will be in Kelowna from July 7-10. (Photo: Shannon Yearwood)

The Royal Canadian Family Circus will be in Kelowna from July 7-10. (Photo: Shannon Yearwood)

Come one, come all: big top coming to Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

Royal Canadian Circus comes to town July 7-10

Four jam-packed nights of daredevil acts are coming to Orchard Park Mall.

The Royal Canadian International Circus will be in town from July 7-10, the sixth stop on its five-month tour across North America.

Joseph Dominik Bauer, a ninth generation daredevil with over three decades of experience, will serve as ringmaster. He will unveil acts like flying trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado of Mexico, America’s Got Talent’s Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, and the Motorcycle Thrill Riders, who will be tackling the ‘Globe of Death’.

Giving a more modern swing to the traditional programming are acts such as a ‘Human Slinky’, and stand-up comedy.

Eight shows will be performed under the big top over the four days. For tickets, go to royalcanadiancircus.ca.

READ MORE: Bryan Adams to rock Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Remembrance Day

READ MORE: Banksy and Warhol on display at Kelowna Art Gallery

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaEntertainment

Previous story
Bryan Adams to rock Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Remembrance Day
Next story
Hamilton-based band Elliott Brood to play Lake Country, Golden, Oliver

Just Posted

Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club just got back from a weekend competition in Canmore. (KHGC photo)
Kicking Horse Gymnastics looking forward to busy summer

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file
MLA Clovechok introduces Private Member’s Bill

(ElliottBrood.com)
Hamilton-based band Elliott Brood to play Lake Country, Golden, Oliver

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Finland loves saunas