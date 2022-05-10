Coldstream chef to test chops against world’s best

Simon Dufresne is member of Junior Culinary Team Canada that will compete at international event in Europe

Coldstream’s Simon Dufresne, 20, is a member of Junior Culinary Team Canada that will compete at an international event in Europe in November. To help get there, the team is hosting a fundraiser with three-course meal and hors d’oeuvres on Monday, May 30, at 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country, where Dufresne works as chef de partie. (Contributed)

A Coldstream chef will put his creativity up against the world’s finest later this year.

Simon Dufresne, 20, is the chef de partie at Lake Country’s 50th Parallel Estate Winery’s Block 1 Restaurant, a position he’s had for the past year.

The Okanagan College culinary school graduate is a member of the Junior Culinary Team Canada that will compete in Luxembourg at the Expogast International Trade Show for Gastronomy. That will be a tune-up for the Culinary World Olympics in 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany.

“It’s exciting, absolutely,” said Dufresne. “It will be the first time me and my team will do a show together, so it will be a great learning experience.”

To help raise funds for Luxembourg, Dufresne and his teammates will host a Gold Medal Banquet at 50th Parallel Monday, May 30, from 5-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $80.59, available through eventbrite, and includes Hors d’oeuvres followed by a three-course dinner.

The menu for the night:

• Welcome Hors d’oeuvres;

• Course 1: Sake Glazed Atlantic Salmon | Lobster Globe | Daikon Cabbage

‘Cannelloni’ | Lemongrass Congee | Puffed Rice | Lobster Foam;

• Course 2: Glazed Game Hen | Mushroom Foie Filling | Parsley Pomme Purée |

Braised Celery | Roasted Cauliflower | Farro Croquette | Madeira Sauce;

• Course 3: Coconut Lime Roulade | Coconut Frangipane and Strawberry Tart | Basil

Gel | Roasted Strawberry Sorbet | Coconut Foam.

A cash bar provided by 50th Parallel.

All proceeds from ticket sales for the event will support Junior Culinary Team Canada and Culinary Team BC as they prepare to compete in Luxembourg in 2022 for the World Culinary Competition, followed by the Culinary World Olympics in 2024 – the largest, oldest, and most colourful international exhibition of culinary arts with chefs from all over the world competing.

Always passionate about cooking, Dufresne attended culinary arts school at Okanagan College after leaving Kalamalka Secondary School to purse his passion for professional cooking.

“I don’t really have a specialty but I love to cook Italian and classical French cuisine,” he said.

Dufresne is in his second year with the Junior Culinary Team Canada.

