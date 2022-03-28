(Cirque du Soleil/Submitted)

Cirque du Soleil coming to Kelowna’s Prospera Place

OVO show in town June 9-12

The world-famous Cirque du Soleil is returning to the Okanagan this summer.

Seven shows are scheduled for Prospera Place in Kelowna from June 9-12, bringing the high-energy and acrobatic production titled ‘OVO’ to audiences.

Portuguese for ‘egg’, OVO takes a look into the everyday life of different species of insects.

“From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary

showmanship to tickle the imagination,” reads a Cirque du Soleil press release.

“Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet

exuberance.”

Tickets are now on sale for Club Cirque members and will go on sale to the general public on April 4.

The show continues in Kamloops at Sandman Centre from June 23-26.

