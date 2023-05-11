Cheers! Kelowna Beer Festival pours into City Park this weekend

The Great Canadian Beer Fest, pictured here in 2019, happens Sept. 9 and 10 at Royal Athletic Park. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)

It will be sunny skies with a high of 29 C on Saturday when the sold-out Kelowna Beer Festival descends on City Park.

The event runs from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will feature more than 30 local breweries and cideries in addition to food trucks, a retail market, music from DJ Invizible & Meems, and games to keep the good times rolling.

Be sure to bring sunscreen, as it expected to be sunny and hot. A free refillable water station will be available as well as some parking at City Park, although it is likely to fill up early.

Thick as Thieves Entertainment is the group behind the event, and is also responsible for other local events including Denim on the Diamond, AltiTunes and Island Time.

Breweries at the event:

Redbird

Grey Fox Brewing

Freddy’s Brewpub

Kettle River

KBI

Hatching Post

Shore Line

Barn Owl

Vice & Virtue

BNA

Kelowna Brewing

Lakesider

Copper

Unleashed

Jackknife

Welton Brewing

Marten Brewing

Back Roads Brewing

Torchlight

Slack Water

Abandon Rail

Detonate Brewing

Cannery

Firehall

Giants Head

Neighborhood

Yellow Dog

Mt Begbie

Nelson Brewing

Wild Ambition Brewing

Cideries:

Upside Cider

Truck 59

Wards Cider

Non alcoholic beverages:

Motherlove Kombucha

Karma Soda

Food:

Pokélowna

Surf Side

Eh Poutine

Broken Anchor

PNB – new restaurant

BNA – burgers

A portion of every ticket sold goes towards the Central Okanagan Brewers Association (COBrA), a new local initiative created to unify the brewery community.

