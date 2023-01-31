Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP

Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP

Canadian musicians take spotlight as nominees for the Juno Awards to be announced

Awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place

Canadian music fans will soon find out if their favourite artists will be competing at this year’s Juno Awards.

Organizers of the annual celebration of homegrown hits are set to announce the nominees at a press event this morning in Toronto.

The awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Actor Simu Liu returns as host for the second year in a row.

Previously announced performers include Calgary pop singer Tate McRae, Nashville-based Alberta singer Tenille Townes and Punjabi-Canadian viral sensation AP Dhillon.

Also performing on the broadcast is rock act Nickelback, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

On Monday, ahead of the nominations ceremony, Junos organizers revealed the rap album or EP of the year contenders. They include Vancouver’s Boslen, Halifax-based Classified, and three Toronto rappers, Jazz Cartier, Nav and Tobi.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

Pop Music

Previous story
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

Just Posted

Buzz Lightyear
Morning Start: The voice behind Buzz Lightyear

Laura Shaver, back left, speaks at a gathering to remember those who died from a suspected illicit drug overdose, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. British Columbia is introducing a policy of decriminalization on Tuesday as part of what it says is an overall plan in its fight against overdose deaths from illicit drugs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
What to know about B.C. decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use – starting today

Small business owners can be nominated for a Small Business BC award until March 10, 2023. (Contributed)
The search is on for best small businesses in Thompson Okanagan

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt has been cancelled for 2023, citing economic struggles. (Rockin’ River Music Fest- Facebook)
Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles