Busy times ahead for the arts in Golden

Film Klicks presents Aftersun at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Golden Cinema

Meet Alana Jung at the artist’s reception 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 31. (Kicking Horse Culture photo)

Live Kicks presents Charlie A’Court, Lloyd Spiegel and Suzie Vinnick at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, at the Golden Civic Centre.

Planted at the crossroads of roots and soul, Charlie A’Court possesses a gorgeous and consummately soulful voice, fierce guitar work and contemporary songwriting that is felt by fans across Canada and beyond.

His latest album, When Country Gets The Blues, was nominated for Country Recording of The Year at the 2022 East Coast Music Awards.

Often stylistically compared to mentors like Eric Clapton and Otis Redding, A’Court has always been recognized for exploring his musical horizons.

As a five-time ECMA winner and eight-time Nova Scotia Music Award winner Charlie has earned awards for blues, pop, and R&B/soul Recordings of the Year, and on multiple occasions been recognized as Entertainer of the Year.

A’Court has also received multiple Maple Blues Award nominations including Male Vocalist and Songwriter of the Year. As a songwriter A’Court is sought after for his style of Canadian soul.

Three-time Juno nominee, CFMA Award winner and 10-time winner of the Maple Blues Award for songwriting, female vocalist, acoustic act and more, roots and blues singer Suzie Vinnick has a voice that soars, growls, whispers and shouts from a deep, deep well of emotion.

As well as owning a beautiful voice reminiscent of the early Bonnie Raitt, Vinnick is also a force-of-nature guitarist who can deftly hop from blues to roots to folk while effortlessly commanding the stage.

Pure joy she exudes when she picks up her guitar.

From Melbourne, Australia, blues artist Lloyd Spiegel has been touring the globe for 30 of his 40 years.

The 14-time Australian Blues Award Winner has one of the most interesting stories in music, having grown up on stage, learning from and touring with the founding fathers of modern blues.

Spiegel’s guitar wizardry, powerful lyrics and knack for humorous storytelling delivers a truly unique performance that reinvents the genre and dispels the cliches associated with the blues.

Spiegel has been acclaimed as “a revelation, the consummate performer, and a Blues and Roots icon” by Rolling Stone Australia.

Put the three of them together and the result is a musical feast.

Billing themselves as “an international roots ‘n’ blues kitchen party,” the supremely talented artists have more than enough singer/songwriter prowess, guitar chops, and onstage charm to power an entire festival.

Tickets are available at the Art Gallery of Golden (AGOG) by calling 250-344-6186. Members: “Early Bird 50” tickets are $15; regular advance are $20 and students’ tickets are $5.

Film Klicks

For the final show of the season, Film Klicks presents Aftersun at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6, at the Golden Cinema.

Brimming with warmth and the ache of cherished memory, Scottish writer-director Charlotte Wells’ feature debut is a quiet revelation.

Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading Turkish vacation resort, Sophie reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father Calum.

At 11 years old, as the world of adolescence creeps into Sophie’s view, Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood.

Sophie’s recollections become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

Rotten Tomatoes gives the film a 96 per cent rating.

Film Kicks advance tickets are available at AGOG or call 250-344-6186. Adult members pay $10, non-members $12 and students $5.

Art exhibition

Ecology, Alana Jung’s study of connections between all living things opens March 31, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

This body of work is a visual interpretation of ecology. Rather than a scientific perspective, this is a study of living things and their relationship to their environment through the observation and expression of light, form, colour and feeling.

All works in this exhibit are studies of photographs that were taken by the Jung in environments that moved her.

The reference images and her relationship with the environment are expressed through line drawing, watercolour and acrylic paint.

She conveys the feeling of the place by applying line and paint with visible brush-stoke, freedom of colour, and sometimes adventuresome scale.

Located at 516 9th Avenue N, AGOG presents about eight solo and group exhibits every year.

The gallery and gift shop are open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on stat holidays, summer Sundays, and Sundays in December. Call 250-344-6186.

