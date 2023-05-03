Bill Usher to retire from Golden’s Kicking Horse Culture

A succession committee has been created to find a replacement for the three-time Juno Award winner

Bill Usher, Kicking Horse Culture’s longtime executive and artistic director, plans to retire once a suitable successor has been found, the organization announced in a press release on May 2.

Usher will remain in his current capacity until the transition is complete.

The three-time Juno Award winner has hinted that he may return to performing once he leaves Kicking Horse Culture.

To find Usher’s replacement, Kicking Horse Culture has formed a succession committee chaired by Glen Ewan, a “longtime local supporter of the arts.”

The committee will include representatives from Kicking Horse Culture’s board of directors as well as members of the community.

The organization developed a succession plan in 2017 which will provide a roadmap for finding Usher’s replacement.

The process is expected to take eight to 12 months to complete.

Under Usher’s leadership, Kicking Horse Culture saw tremendous growth in both its membership and budget.

The organization was once a 35-member community art council with a budget of $50,000. Today, it is a vibrant guardian of local arts with over 700 members and a budget of approximately $600,000.

In addition to the growth of local art, Usher’s tenure also saw the $3.3 million restoration of the Golden Civic Centre completed.

A champion of the collaboration between local arts organizations and government, Usher forged a strong partnership between Kicking Horse Culture and the Town of Golden.

“I want to express our sincere gratitude to Bill for his commitment to exposing the Golden community to arts and culture,” said Golden Mayor Ron Oszust.

“Our town has been forever changed for the better because of him and we remain committed to supporting arts and culture as an important part of what makes Golden a great place to live and visit.”

Ewan is encouraging the public to participate in the search for Usher’s replacement.

“I invite the public to contribute to the search for the next generation of arts community leaders and in particular to contact me with any thoughts or suggestions,” Ewan said.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the succession plan can contact Lori Baxter, the succession plan coordinator, by email at lori@loribaxter.ca.

