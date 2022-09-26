Barenaked Ladies bringing holiday cheer to Penticton

The eight-time Juno winners will be in the Peach City on Dec. 2

The Barenaked Ladies perform following their Juno win for the Canadian Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Barenaked Ladies are bringing holiday cheer to Penticton in December.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame band will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Dec. 2. as part of their Hometown Holidays tour.

The band will be performing holiday fan favourites from the Barenaked for the Holidays album, as well as a few other chestnuts and surprises.

Hometown Holidays took over Toronto’s CAA Theatre last December for a multiple-date residency, and fans across Canada hoped that they would share the holiday cheer in their own hometowns.

“We’re bringing Barenaked Holiday Cheer to your hometown,” says BNL’s Ed Robertson. “It’s been a couple of long, cold, lonely winters, so let’s have some fun.”

Featuring holiday sing-along classics and BNL’s incredible camaraderie and musicianship, Hometown Holidays is sure to be a memorable and festive event for fans of all ages.

Over the course of 33 years, the beloved quartet has sold 15 million records worldwide while building up an arsenal of hits such as “If I Had $1,000,000,” “One Week” and “Pinch Me” and participated in the first-ever “space-to-earth musical collaboration” with astronaut Chris Hadfield.

To date, BNL has amassed eight JUNO Awards, garnered two Grammy nominations and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

Tickets for the concert are already on sale from the Valley First Box office at the SOEC or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.

