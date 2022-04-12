An Elton John tribute act will take the Venables Theatre stage in Oliver on June 12.

B.C. musician to honour Elton John and Billy Joel in Oliver this June

Tribute show on June 12 will include songs from both musicians

A B.C.-based piano player will have the task of honouring two of music’s most recognizable artists on June 12 at Oliver’s Venables Theatre.

Ryan Langevin stars in a pair of tribute acts on the same day this summer, one for Billy Joel and the other for Elton John.

The native of New Westminister will open with The Piano Man — an act dedicated to Joel — before presenting the show’s main event dubbed The Rocket Man, a tribute set for John.

Backed by a full live band, Langevin is expected to take the South Okanagan audience on a journey through all of the artists’ greatest hits.

“An accomplished vocalist, pianist and performer, Ryan brings his heart and soul to this music that inspired him as an artist,” Venables Theatre said in a press release.

Langevin is expected to honour John by performing smash hits like Tiny Dancer, Benny and the Jets and Philadelphia Freedom.

The opening act, meanwhile, will kick off the night by paying tribute to Joel.

Those in attendance can expect Langevin to channel his inner “Piano Man” with the performances of It’s Still Rock N’ Roll To Me, My Life and Uptown Girl.

Tickets for the June 12 show are listed for $49 on the Venables Theatre website.

The show comes just one month after the venue will welcome a Bee Gees tribute act.

READ MORE: ‘Ultimate salute’ to the Bee Gees and ABBA coming to Oliver’s Venables Theatre

