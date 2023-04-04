Award-winning blues trio, A’Court, Spiegel & Vinnick performing in Golden

On April 5th, the Golden Civic Centre will host A’Court, Spiegel and Vinnick, a Canadian-Australian blues music trio.

The trifecta will perform at the Golden Civic Centre on Wednesday, April 5th

An Australian-Canadian blues collaboration led by award-winning artists will be performing in Golden this week.

Canadian artists Charlie A’Court and Suzie Vinnick have joined musical forces to stage their show, the International Roots ‘n’ Blues Kitchen Party.

The show will take place at the Golden Civic Centre on Wed. April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

All three artists have “made a significant musical mark in their individual careers,” stated the group’s publicist.

Vinnick is a three-time Juno award nominee and has won 11 Maple Blues Awards; A’Court is a five-time East Coast Music Award recipient and Spiegel has won 14 Australian Blues Awards.

The trio will perform from their unreleased album, A’Court, Spiegel and Vinnick, which comes out next month.

The album has been described as “a dazzling celebration of blues and all its iterations.”

Golden is the fourth stop on a 25-city tour which will be visiting cities from Whitehorse, Yukon to St. John’s N.L.

A show in Vernon on April 4 is the group’s only other stop in B.C.

Tickets are available in person at the Art Gallery of Golden box office or via phone by calling (250) 344-6186.

Early bird tickets — of which there are only 50 — for Kicking Horse Culture members start at $15. Regular tickets will go for $25, including at the door. Student tickets are also available for $5.

More information is available online at kickinghorseculture.ca

READ MORE: The ‘purr-fect’ rescue: Cat saved from 93 foot tree in Golden

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenMusic