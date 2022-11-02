‘Aloha from Hawaii’: Penticton Elvis Fest celebrates anniversary with a new twist

Dave Martin (right), the president of the Penticton Elvis Festival, was thrilled with how many local residents showed enthusaiasm towards his upcoming event at his booth at the TRUE Penticton Tourism and Job Fair. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) The festival’s youngest performer joined by an Elvis Presley fanatic at Okanagan Lake Park in Penticton in June 2022. (Logan Lockhart-Western News) Penticton’s Elvis Tribute Festival appeared at Okanagan Lake Park on Saturday morning, June 25. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Canada’s largest and longest-running Elvis Presley tribute festival is set to celebrate another year in Penticton next June with a Hawaiian flare.

The Peach City’s beloved Elvis Festival is coming back from June 22 to 25, 2023 at both Okanagan Lake Park and the Penticton trade and convention centre, with organizers calling it the “Aloha from Hawaii” 50th-anniversary concert.

Just like in previous years, tribute performers from around the world will converge downtown and compete to be named the Penticton Elvis Festival Grand Champion.

Details on the Hawaiian-themed twist have yet to be revealed.

Organizers, though, have revealed the show’s three headliners: Jay Dupuis, Sylvain Leduc and Corny Rempel.

The three performers are expected to present their own Elvis sets at the trade and convention centre during the early-summer weekend.

Dupuis, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist World Championship in 2014 after following in his father’s footsteps of adoring the King of Rock N’ Roll.

“(Dupuis) is now recognized by Elvis Presley Enterprises as their Ultimate World Champion and the best Elvis tribute artist in the entire world,” a press release from the Penticton festival reads.

Leduc, an award-winning tribute performer himself, will be joined by Rempel, who has performed for audiences across Canada, Mexico and the United States for 20 years.

Tickets for the 2023 Elvis Festival in Penticton are now available at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office or at valleyfirstix.com.

