55th Chopaka Rodeo south of Keremeos kicks off April 9

The Chopaka Rodeo is back on April 9 after a brief hiatus. (Keremeos Review - File)

Coming to the Similkameen Valley in April are two rodeo events, including the return of the annual Chopaka Rodeo.

The Chopaka Rodeo is back for its 55th year to kick off the return of rodeo season on April 9.

The competitive event at the Chopaka Rodeo Grounds south of Keremeos brings in riders from across the Okanagan and beyond, as well as big crowds of watchers.

The rodeo will have both adult events — including calf roping, team roping, ladies barrel racing and bull riding — as well as junior events including peewee barrel racing.

Admission is $10 for everyone, with kids 10 and under free.

The day kicks off with slack starting at 10 a.m., with the main events beginning at high noon.

Then, ahead of the return of the Keremeos Elks Rodeo on Victoria Day weekend, there will be two clinics and gymkhanas for riders at the Keremeos Rodeo Grounds.

The events do have limited spaces and require paid registration for interested riders, but spectators are invited to come out and watch the gymkhana on Sunday, April 30.

More information and registration can be done by emailing marshhavenfarm1@gmail.com.

