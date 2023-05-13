2 Canadian country stars bringing acoustic tour to Kelowna

Paul Brandt and Terri Clark will be in Kelowna with their ‘Homecoming Tour’ on Nov. 13, 14

Canadian country stars Paul Brandt and Terri Clark are bringing their Homecoming Tour to Kelowna this fall. (paulbrandt.com)

No one will have ‘better things to do’ on Nov. 13 and 14 as Canadian country icons Paul Brandt and Terri Clark are not Alberta, but ‘Kelowna Bound’.

The two stars are co-headlining this fall on what’s called the ‘Homecoming Tour’, which is being described as “an intimate acoustic tour.”

On Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14, the two will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre. They are also performing in Vancouver and Trail on the tour as part of their stops in B.C.

The tour consists of 24 concerts over a 32-day span across Canada.

Presale for the two shows begins on May 16, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets, VIP packages, more details and information can be found at the Kelowna Community Theatre’s website.

Brandt is also scheduled to come to the Okanagan during the summer and he’s one of four artists performing at the South 97 Song Sessions in Penticton on July 21 and 22 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

