Osoyoos mayoral candidate addresses ties to Freedom Convoy

Dustin Sikora said he made ‘sizable’ contribution because of government overreach

Osoyoos mayoral candidate Dustin Sikora makes a statement about his ‘sizable’ contribution to the Freedom Convoy. (Osoyoos First)

Osoyoos mayoral candidate Dustin Sikora has made a statement on his ‘sizeable’ financial contribution to the Freedom Convoy.

“It is true that I did contribute a sizeable sum to the ‘Freedom Convoy.’ I do not hide or apologize for this fact. I did it as my way of pushing back against what I felt was harmful government overreach that caused pain in my professional and personal lives at the time,” said Sikora in a statement on the Osoyoos First slate web page.

Sikora says he isn’t anti-vaccine or a denier of science and has all his vaccinations.

However, he said he is equally sympathetic to those afraid to get the vaccine as those afraid of contracting COVID without it. He also strongly believes in a person’s freedom to choose.

Sikora is a Langley businessman who owned an indoor shooting range and in his bio says he was in the military.

He said he has personally seen how decisions around COVID mandates and vaccines divided and broke up families and how lockdowns crippled businesses.

“I saw some of the finest soldiers I knew get forced out of the military because they refused the shot,” he said.

Sikora is running against incumbent mayor Sue McKortoff.

Sikora is the mayoral candidate in a slate of candidates called Osoyoos First. The other three candidates have not ‘ever’ supported the Freedom Convoy, he stressed in his statement.

The Osoyoos First slate is focused on fixing the town’s infrastructure including “embarrassing third world drinking water quality,” the sewage lagoon smell and addressing the doctor shortage.

Running for council with Osoyoos First is Dr. Johnny Cheong who runs a family chiropractic office with his wife, Wes Greve, owner of North Basin Brewing Company in Osoyoos and Zach Poturica who is born and raised in Osoyoos and works in retail.

The Times Chronicle is hosting an all-candidates meeting at Osoyoos Secondary on Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

