Win cash playing cornhole at Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing

The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna is hosting a cornhole tournament on Saturday, July 22 at Red Bird Brewing where the top team will win $600.

Cornhole is a game that’s become a summer staple, but do you think you could win a day-long tournament?

Now is your chance to compete for cash as the Kinsmen Club of Kelowna is hosting a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22.

People have to sign up in teams of two and can participate in the advanced division ($120) or the social division ($60). The advanced division featured a first-place prize of $600 while the social division is non-competitive but the first-place team still takes home $300.

Teams are still able to register for this event. To register or for more information, visit the Kinsmen Club’s website.

