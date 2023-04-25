Wildsight’s GET WILD! summer camp returns to Golden for 10th year

Wildsight’s GET WILD! summer camp encourages children ages six to 10 to connect with the outdoors. (Wildsight Golden photo)

Wildsight Golden’s annual summer camp, GET WILD! is back for 2023.

The program, which is now in its 10th year, teaches participants about local ecosystems through play and exploration over the span of one week.

Children between the ages of six and 10 are encouraged to join the camp, which will run every week from July 3 until Aug. 18.

Wildsight describes the camp as being geared toward “parents who want their children to be outside and come home dirty, happy, tired and excited.”

Each week, participants will partake in activities such as local hikes, bird watching, community gardening, take-home art, sports, community volunteering, survival skills and more.

On Thursdays, campers will be taken on a full-day field trip to a local attraction.

Planned trips include visiting the new Golden Skybridge, rafting with Glacier Rafting and hiking at Wapta Falls.

Each week of camp costs $215 per participant with the exception of week 5 (Aug. 8 to 11) which is a four-day week and costs $172. Last year, every week was full.

Wildsight Golden has said that if there is availability in any week, drop-in participation may be permitted for $60 per day on regular days and $82 on trip days.

Subsidies are available for families experiencing financial difficulties and Wildsight encourages parents to contact the camp coordinator by email at getwildcamp@wildsight.ca or golden@wildsight.ca to discuss a payment plan.

Parents interested in finding more information on the camp are encouraged to visit the Wildsight website.

To register, reach out by email to golden@wildsight.ca.

