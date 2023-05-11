Wildsight Golden’s Community Invasive Plant Program is back

The program includes free property visits to identify weeds and discuss strategies for removal

On May 15, Wildsight Golden will begin its Community Invasive Plant Program for the summer.

The program, which was started in 2010, aims to remove invasive plants found in Golden.

Invasive plants are those that have been introduced into a non-native environment. Once they establish themselves, native plants can grow and reproduce at rapid speeds and compete with native plants and vegetation for nutrients and light while having few or no natural predators.

Through this process, invasive plants are able to take over and destroy local ecosystems and is why they are one of the leading causes of biodiversity loss worldwide.

Invasive species in Golden include dandelions, burdocks and oxeye daisies, all of which can be found in backyards and alleyways across town.

To combat the spread of these species, Wildisght is offering free property inspections to identify invasive plants and to review safe, non-toxic ways to manage them.

Golden residents can send photos of suspected invasive plants on their property to Calvin Beauchesne, the Community Invasive Plant Program Coordinator, for advice and guidance on how to handle the plants.

Since April 2011, a Town of Golden bylaw prohibits the use of chemical insecticides, fungicides and herbicides for cosmetic purposes. As such, non-toxic and manual methods of weed removal are strongly encouraged.

Wildisght Golden will be hosting two community weed pulls this summer and residents of the town are encouraged to monitor the organization’s website for more information.

For more information about the program or to contact the program coordinator, members of the community can email wildsightweedprogram@gmail.com.

