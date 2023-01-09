What’s happening in Golden

Kicking Horse Culture Presents:

The Rosemaker – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Golden Cinema, 802 10th Ave. S.

Film Kicks presents The Rosemaker, an edgy, fun, and gorgeous film that puts big business under the scope and celebrates the fascinating world of roses. it’s a love story and a world of eye-popping fun.

Eve (Catherine Frot) has dedicated her life to growing roses. But her small independent farm has fallen on hard times and she’s facing bankruptcy. Her assistant has the smart idea to bring in three convicts serving social rehab to help out, and indeed, while they lack horticultural experience, the trio do bring other useful skills to the table.

LA Times’ Gary Goldstein describes The Rosemaker a slender but engaging tale about competition, cooperation and creativity.

“The director Pierre Pinaud doesn’t strain the high jinks for belly laughs, nor does he push for tears when it comes to forging the cross-class bonds between his characters,” opines Teo Bugbee of the New York Times. “It’s a relaxed film, one that allows the audience to sit back and, if not smell the roses, then at least appreciate them. Just as they are for Eve, the flowers are this film’s raison d’être — a reminder that glimpsing beauty is reason enough.”

Purchase advance tickets in person at AGOG or call 250-344-6186. Admission on film night at the Golden Cinema available at the door — if not sold out.

The Fretless with Madeleine Roger – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Golden Civic Centre, 806 10th Avenue S, Golden

The Fretless have spent more than a decade exploring various ways to push the boundaries of what a string quartet can do. With guest vocalist Madeleine Roger these JUNO nominees play music that is complex, multi-layered, and passionately expressive.

Although their award-winning CDs have always been instrumental, on the band’s last album they collaborated with several singers on the wildly acclaimed 2021 release, Open House, which was JUNO-nominated for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year. This exciting, richly collaborative album featured great singers such as Dan Mangan and Ruth Moody performing iconic Canadian songs in innovative ways. In this genre-bending project, classical music fans are impressed with the musicians’ technique and gorgeous arrangements while roots/pop fans are amazed hearing these familiar tunes reimagined in such a beautiful way.

Comprising Trent Freeman (fiddle/viola), Karrnnel Sawitsky (fiddle/viola), Ben Plotnick (fiddle/viola), and Eric Wright (cello), the four musicians of Fretless have toured the globe with great success, playing with panache for an incredible diversity of audiences: at rowdy dance halls, the Shetland Folk Festival, and even the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra Hall.

AGOG presents Claire Dibble “Watershed Moments” – Friday, Jan 20 to Saturday, Feb. 18, Art Gallery of Golden, 516 9th Ave N.

Meet Claire Dibble at the artist’s reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Watershed Moments – A Source-to-Sea Photographic Study of the Columbia River.

Visit https://www.clairedibble.com.

17th annual Masque Parade – Saturday, Feb. 11.

Wild and silly creatures celebrate the return of Snow King and Lady Spring

The “Out of the Box” theme title was chosen by the group after reflecting back on our screen experiences during the pandemic where we all got stuck inside boxes on a screen when all we really wanted to do was gather together with friends and family and work and play mates. We were muted. Sometimes we were frozen. Connections were disrupted and lost. Sometimes nobody saw us.

So now we’re out of the box and with your participation all the wild and silly creatures of the valley are going to create and present our fairy tale pageant to celebrate the joy of being together in person around the great big bonfire in Spirit Square! Together we will make low tech magic! #dontjustdreamitbeit.

Email info@kickinghorseculture.ca with Don’t just dream it! Be it! in the subject. We’ll put you in the loop with others. Ask how you can be involved. Tell us about what your family, friends or group are thinking of doing. All the wild & silly creatures of the valley will become your besties!

Listen for the wolf’s howl to call us all together once more.

