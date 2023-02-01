Abby Lawlor and Mollie English (white shirts) present a $2,600 check to Sherman Dahl (The Emily Dahl Foundation) and Leanne Hammond (Community Foundation) on behalf of Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy. (Contributed)

Abby Lawlor and Mollie English (white shirts) present a $2,600 check to Sherman Dahl (The Emily Dahl Foundation) and Leanne Hammond (Community Foundation) on behalf of Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy. (Contributed)

VSS volleyball event raises $2,600 for the Emily Dahl Foundation

Abby Lawlor and Mollie English helped put together the special charity match last month

The Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy hosted a special charity match before Christmas (Dec. 16) that helped to raise $2,600 for the Emily Dahl Foundation.

Organized by Abby Lawlor and Mollie English, two senior academy students as a part of their Serve It Up projects, the special match was played in the Vernon Secondary School gym on Friday, Dec. 18.

“What an incredible result from these young ladies,” said Beyond Sport Inc. president Troy Lorensen. “The basic source of all happiness is a sense of kindness and warm-heartiness towards others and this energy from this event was all about just that.”

Community Foundation spokesperson Leanne Hammond was also impressed with the fundraiser, saying that “their determination and compassion are ever present.”

The Emily Dahl Foundation is managed under the umbrella of The Community Foundation North Okanagan. The foundation’s goal is to cultivate the compassion and kindness that is naturally in us all.

For more information on the foundation, please visit emilydahl.foundation.

READ MORE: Vernon teen remembered one year after death in U.K.

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Charity and DonationsVolleyball

Previous story
‘I sacrificed everything to get this going’: Kelowna’s newest thrift store opening a success
Next story
Okanagan woman grateful for cancer treatment advances

Just Posted

Eastbound lane closed east of Revelstoke on Highway 1. (DriveBC)
Incident on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke may cause delays

Henry and June movie poster (@romanavery6/Twitter)
Morning Start: The first NC-17 movie

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Latest Columbia River Treaty modernization talks conclude

Buzz Lightyear
Morning Start: The voice behind Buzz Lightyear