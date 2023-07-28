Volunteers ‘desperately needed’ for Penticton Peach Festival

A member of the SkyHawks parachute team colours the skies over Okanagan Lake Park during the Penticton Peach Festival. (Western News file)

Penticton’s signature event is in need of more volunteers, with the official start of the festival less than two weeks away.

Organizers from the Penticton Peach Festival are looking for people to give their time in support of the 76th annual edition of the event, which is set to begin on Aug. 9.

“Behind this amazing summer tradition in Penticton are the unsung heroes — the selfless volunteers — whose dedication and hard work bring the festival to life,” said Subrina Monteith, Peachfest director.

Volunteers of all backgrounds, ages and skill levels are encouraged to get involved.

Monteith added that volunteers are “desperately needed” to watch barricades, keep the park clean and assist with the Peters Bros. Construction grand parade on Aug. 12.

“By volunteering you are playing an important role in ensuring the festival continues to bring smiles to the faces of attendees and creates cherished memories for families,” Monteith said. “Whether you’re a people person, a behind-the-scenes type or someone who loves to spread joy, you’ll find the perfect role.”

Volunteers can work shifts into their day, as they see fit.

Those who get involved will receive a t-shirt and an invite to the appreciation party after the festival.

People can register to volunteer by visiting peachfest.com/volunteers or calling 778-576-5661.

