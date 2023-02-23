Vigil for Ukraine to be held in Golden

A candlelight vigil for the people of Ukraine will be held Friday, Feb. 24 in Spirit Square in Golden. (needpix.com)

A candlelight vigil for the people of Ukraine will be held in Golden’s Spirit Square this Friday.

A group called Ukrainian Advocacy has organized the event for Feb. 24, the date that marks the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A member of Ukrainian Advocacy, Garry Walker says the war is one against democracy that is being fought by Ukrainians for themselves and others.

“If Putin were allowed to prevail, it would set a precedent for every despot dictator on the planet and would have implications for the whole Western World,” Walker says. “It’s not just about Ukraine, but sadly they are on the frontline.”

Walker notes that to date, roughly 62,000 people have been killed, another 50,000 have been wounded and 8 million people have been displaced.

Friday’s vigil which begins at 5:45 p.m. is intended to show support for Ukrainians and their country.

Walker, who came to Canada from England four years ago, feels strongly about the threat of a Russian victory. He notes that several groups have been invited to participate in the vigil, including representatives of faith leaders, members of the Métis Nation and political figures, among others.

“This is a peace vigil for people from all backgrounds to pray for peace in however they feel comfortable,” adds Ukrainian Advocacy member Erika Buckley-Strobel, a proud Ukrainian Canadian. “Part of the vigil will include a traditional Ukrainian welcome with the presentation of bread and salt, a symbol of hospitality and faith.”

Three members of the Métis Nation will smudge the Spirit Square area to clear away all negative energy with sage, an herb used to alert the Creator that prayers are about to be offered up.

Métis Elder Davene Dunn will say a prayer and seven drummers will participate in the vigil as well.

“We’re hurting, and to watch people suffer like they are is just so sad,” says Dunn, who attended a vigil last year when Russia invaded Ukraine are pleased to join the community again this year. “We support Ukrainians in our village and the country; we’re just sickened by the war.”

Mayor and Ukrainian Canadian Ron Oszust says his grandparents originally left Ukraine in 1922 and family members still living in the war torn country were forced to leave their homeland last fall.

Oszust addressed the number of ongoing conflicts across the world and called on members of the global community to advocate for an end to war. In the meantime, he calls on the West to support Ukraine in the fight against their Russian invaders.

“There must be a willingness in the Western World to sustain Ukraine’s economy and military and we must continue to provide military aid and donations,” he says. “We must support the people of Ukraine and the core values of human rights and dignity *as cited) in the United Nations Charter that unites us all, worldwide.”

Also supporting the country and the Ukrainian community in Golden and area will be Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area A director Karen Cathcart.

“It is horrid that we have to deal with this in today’s world; it’s insanity,” she said. “I don’t know how long it will go on and what we can do other than support Ukraine.”

The vigil starts at 5:45 p.m. in Sprit Square and everyone is reminded to bring their own candles.

GoldenUkraine